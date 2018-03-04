House condemned after fire, two residents make it out safely

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two residents were able to make it out their home safely when it caught fire Saturday evening in the Richneck area of the city.

Around 8 p.m. firefighters were called to Wiltshire Crescent to put out the house fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the second floor of the home completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the fire was marked under control just before 9 p.m., almost an hour later. The house has been condemned.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.