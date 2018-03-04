Garage fire damages three cars and nearby house

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A garage fire in Norfolk left three vehicles and the outside of the nearby house damaged Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say they were dispatched to Fresh Meadow Road near Tidewater Drive around 12:30 p.m.

The detached garage at the home was on fire, but crews were able to get it under control within 20 minutes.

The garage was deemed unsafe by the Fire Marshal’s Office. There was some damage to the outside of the house and three cars.

Officials say the fire was accidental. There were no reported injuries.