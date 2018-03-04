Fire destroys home in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS, N.C. (WAVY) – Firefighters in Perquimans County battled a fire that destroyed a home on Friday.

Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Eure said crews were dispatched to the fire around 9 p.m. to the 100 block of River Cove Lane. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene.

The windy conditions at the time presented a “big problem” for containing the fire, according to Eure. The fire was marked under control within an hour.

The house received major fire damage, along with a boat and truck near the house.

The residents were not home at the time of fire and have made other living arrangements while the repairs and restoration are done.

Crews from Durants Neck, Inter-County, Winfall and Hertford Volunteer Fire Departments assisted during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.