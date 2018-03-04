Dominion: Nor’easter ranks in Top 5 most damaging storms

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy Virginia says Friday’s nor’easter is one of the top five most damaging storms they’ve had in their history.

The storm ranks alongside Hurricane Isabel, Hurricane Irene, Hurricane Floyd and the Super Derecho of 2012 the company said on their Twitter Saturday.

We have a new top 5 on our storm list: This windstorm ranks as 1 of the top 5 most damaging storms in our history, topped by Hurricanes Floyd, Isabel & Irene, & the Super Derecho of 2012. Our system experienced 24 hrs of wind gusts over 40mph & 12hrs of wind gusts over 50mph. pic.twitter.com/IH7FoEYrM5 — Dominion Energy VA (@DomEnergyVA) March 3, 2018

Wind gusts of over 70 mph hit their systems for 36 hours straight, causing power lines and poles to tumble all across the region.

In the Hampton Roads and Tidewater area, nearly 78, 000 customers were impacted by the storm. Over 690,000 customers lost power in total said Dominion.

Northern Virginia, Gloucester and the Northern Neck experienced the worst of the outages because of the significant tree, pole and wire damage.

Some of the schools in the Hampton Roads area closed early Friday because of the loss of power.

Dominion says they are working to have all power restored by Tuesday evening.

Here is their breakdown of expected restoration times:

Tidewater – restoration complete by Sunday evening

I-81 corridor – restoration complete by Sunday evening

Southside Va. – restoration complete by Monday evening

Charlottesville and Orange – restoration complete by Tuesday evening

Metro Richmond – restoration complete by Tuesday evening

Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg – restoration complete by Tuesday evening

Gloucester/Northern Neck – restoration complete by Tuesday evening