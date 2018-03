SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in Isle of Wight County say they have recovered a body along the James River near Tylers Beach Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a call came in around 3 p.m. notifying them about the body.

Lee Walker with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says it is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to be identified.

