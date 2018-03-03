Two displaced after duplex fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Red Cross is helping two people after a fire damaged their duplex Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Chesapeake Avenue at 4:49 p.m. to find flames coming from a two-story, residential duplex. The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

The exterior of the duplex sustained majority of the damage, however, the fire did make its way into the first floor apartment. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the apartment above.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.