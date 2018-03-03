Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House

The President is in Florida

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, Secret Service officers search the south grounds of the White House in Washington after an unmanned aerial drone was found on the White House grounds during the middle of the night. Mysterious, middle-of-the-night drone flights by the U.S. Secret Service during the next several weeks over parts of Washington are part of secret government testing intended to find ways to interfere with rogue drones or knock them out of the sky. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.

President Donald Trump is not at the White House — he’s in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday.

The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House.

