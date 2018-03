PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth are police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday in the 90 block of Paul Jones Street. That’s off of Victory Boulevard and Afton Parkway.

An adult man was shot in the arm. Medics took him to the hospital. Investigators say his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.