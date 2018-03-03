Officials: No injuries after garage fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say there were no injuries after a detached garage caught fire Saturday evening.

Firefighters say they were called to the fire in the 100 block of Ford Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames coming from the garage, which was approximately 10 feet away from a house.

They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home, but some of the vinyl siding was damaged because of the heat coming from the flames, officials say.

The fire was brought under control around 5:30 p.m., but it completely destroyed the garage. The cause is still under investigation.