Newport News PD investigate shoplifting incidents

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in at least four shoplifting case.

Police say the suspect has hit various businesses between January 20th and February 19th in the Central Precinct of the city. In each case the suspect took something from the stores without paying.

The suspect is described as a medium-complexion black male, approximately 6’1”, 150 lbs. with a full beard.

On Jan 20, the suspect took three bottles of alcohol from the ABC store located at 619 Pilot House Drive.

On Feb 4, the suspect took a case of cigarettes from behind the counter of the Wawa located at 772 J Clyde Morris Boulevard.

On Feb 16, the suspect placed two bottles of Hennessy in his pants and walked out of the ABC store located at 10872 Warwick Boulevard without paying for alcohol.

The suspect returned to the ABC store located at 619 Pilot House Drive on Feb 19 and took two bottles of Crown Royal alcohol. Again, sticking them down his pants. A few hours later, the suspect was seen at the ABC store located at 980 J Clyde Morris Boulevard There, he took an alcoholic beverage and removed from its box, stuck it down his pants, and left the store without paying.

Police say if you know who this person is, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.