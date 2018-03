KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Officers with the Kitty Hawk Police Department said a couple has been charged with stealing meat from grocery stores in the surrounding area.

Emily Ruth Harris and Wayne Trimmer, both from Elizabeth City, were captured and charged on February 27.

Officers say the pair stole and was in possession of close to one thousand dollars in stolen meat from grocery stores in Kitty Hawk, Southern Shores and Kill Devils Hills.