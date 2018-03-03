Kids get artsy at the Children’s Museum of Va.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Children enjoyed all different kinds of art today at the Children’s Museum of Virginia for their 4th Annual Celebration of the Arts on Saturday.

The museum was packed as the kids participated in crafts, listened to stories and view special musical performances.

The annual event is organized by Young Audiences of Virginia (YAV). Their goal is to use art, music, dance and storytelling to help teach core curriculum, character development and expose children to the arts.

“The arts unleash creativity, imagination, collaboration ,teamwork,” said CEO of YAV Chris Evely. “They’re so essential for learning and we want to promote life-long learners and give children, especially under served children, the chance to light their passion through the arts.”

YAV has been in our area for almost 65 years working to bring art-infused learning to kids from Pre-K to college age.