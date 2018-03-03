Family speaks out after falling tree kills Poquoson man

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — “This is not right,” said Roger Walker, the father of 44-year-old Shawn Walker from Poquoson, who was tragically killed Friday afternoon when a tree fell on his work truck.

Shawn’s family is heartbroken after the unexpected tragedy took him away. They say he and his boss, who was driving the truck, were headed to install tile for a job when the huge oak tree struck their truck.

“The split second timing they were driving and it came right across the hood and landed on the beginning of the hood, and the windshield, and took the truck in half,” said Kevin Walker, Shawn’s brother.

Kevin says people living on a nearby farm were the first to find them after hearing Shawn’s boss scream for help.

Shawn was pronounced dead at the scene, but they still have so many questions they may never get answers to.

“Did it hurt? was it instant? did he feel any pain?” said Kevin.

Shawn’s wife, Kelly, tells 10 On Your Side he was an amazing man and wonderful father to his two girls, Kayla and Shyanne. The family says he worked long hours, seven days a week, to support his family.

“No matter what was going on in his life he would turn it around to make you happy. He was probably one of the most genuine people I know. He would take the shirt off his back to give it to you,” said Kevin.

Family members tell 10 On Your Side Shawn had survived several heart attacks, but they never thought he’d pass this way.

“Maybe God had better intentions, maybe he didn’t want him to suffer from heart attacks, maybe this was a clean way to take him away,” Kevin said.

Kevin says there was one thing he’d been meaning to tell Shawn and even though he’ll never get a chance to read it, he texted it to him anyway.

“I said you know I love you. We never told each other that because we were always too manly for that, but I love you and I wish you were here for me to tell you that. I’m still waiting on a response,” he said.

Shawn was the sole provider for his family and his family needs help. If you would like to contribute to their GoFundMe, click here.