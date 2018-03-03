David Ogden Stiers, Major Winchester on ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies at 75

NEWPORT, OR. (WAVY) – David Ogden Stiers, best known for playing Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in “M*A*S*H*” has died.

“I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon, after a courageous battle with bladder cancer,” his agent said in a tweet. “His talent was only surpassed by his heart.”

I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. His talent was only surpassed by his heart. pic.twitter.com/fjuGmbVYgd — MKS Talent Agency (@MKSTalentAgency) March 3, 2018

Stiers joined M*A*S*H in 1977 as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III, an arrogant and talented surgeon, who replaced Major Frank Burns. Stiers earned two Emmy nominations for the role of in 1981 and 1982.

He also lent his voice to eight Disney animated features, most notably as Cogsworth in 1991’s “Beauty and the Beast” and including “Pocahontas,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Lilo & Stitch.” Stiers also appeared on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Charlie’s Angels and Kojak.