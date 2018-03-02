Virginia House passes bill to allow some schools more recess

Related Coverage Push for more recess in Va. schools gets support from lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that will expand recess for elementary schools.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the House passed the bill Thursday 98-2 after the Senate unanimously approved the House version of the bill earlier this week.

Senate Bill 273, sponsored by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, would allow state school boards to include as instructional time elementary schools recess that’s aimed at improving teamwork, social skills and fitness. The current law requires local school boards to determine a set amount of instructional time each year but prohibits recess from counting toward that time.

House Bill 1419, sponsored by Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Centreville, adjusts time allocated for core subjects to allow for 20 more minutes of recess a day. Peterson’s bill doesn’t include set times.

