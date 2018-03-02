Tractor-trailer tips over on Chowan River Bridge due to high winds

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — High winds caused a Pepsi-branded tractor-trailer to flip over on the Edenhouse Chowan River Bridge in Edenton around noon Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Southbound lanes and a northbound lanes were closed while crews cleared the accident. The bridge reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Though no injuries resulted from this accident, one person died and another was seriously injured after an oak tree fell on a truck in James City County in Virginia.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was closed to all traffic because of the high winds. Officials announced Friday afternoon at 2:29 that the bridge was back open with Level 5 wind restrictions, which means the only types of vehicles allowed to cross are cars without exterior cargo. CBBT officials say the maximum safe speed to cross is 45 mph.

Chief Meteorologist Don Slater says sustained wind speeds are expected to hover around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, through Saturday for the region.