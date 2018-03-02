Bruton HS in York County closed due to power outage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of outages are being reported across the Hampton Roads region.

Dominion Energy Virginia’s outage map showed around 5,500 total outages in the early hours of Friday.

The outages were in several localities, with more than 1,700 in James City County, around 900 in Norfolk, over 500 in Virginia Beach. Another 1,045 were reported in the Gloucester area.

Bruton High School in York County is closed due to a power outage. The school district said on Facebook Friday that students were being sent home.

The cause in many of the outages was listed as “storm” or power line damage, according to Dominion.

We're experiencing widespread outages from high winds. During this time, we may not respond to everyone, but we'll provide updates throughout the day. Please report outages & check for updates at https://t.co/23T9KgRwue. Stay clear of downed lines & report them at 866-366-4357. pic.twitter.com/zfjpomBUNx — Dominion Energy VA (@DomEnergyVA) March 2, 2018

The outages came with high wind winds in place through Saturday. Gusts as high as 48 mph were seen in Hampton, with speeds in the 30 mph range in many areas Southside.

