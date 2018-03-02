Wind gusts picking up with strong system moving offshore

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A major system moving offshore is expected cause possible flooding and high winds region-wide heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reports that winds were starting to kick in behind the system, which is expected to become a strong nor’easter offshore. A coastal flood warning was issued for early Saturday morning through Sunday evening for much of Southside Hampton Roads.

As the winds increased, there were reports of power outages, damage and debris in some roads. Newport News dispatch noted early Friday that several lines were down.

One power line at 19th Street and Park Avenue was reported as being on fire.

A WAVY viewer in Virginia Beach spotted a trampoline in the roadway at 5:30 a.m. by Bridle Creek Boulevard and Sweet Bay Boulevard. Dispatch expected the scene to be cleared quickly.

The system brought varying degrees of rainfall to Hampton Roads Wednesday — and is now causing a mess in the northeast.

Locally, winds will b out of the west-northwest. Gusts of nearly 50 mph were seen early Friday morning in places like Melfa on the Eastern Shore.

Areas including Elizabeth City, Kill Devil Hills, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg saw gusts of around 36-37 mph. Those speeds are forecast to increase throughout the day — to 55 to 60 mph — and remain strong near the coast on Saturday.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was closed to all traffic because of the high winds. Officials had set wind restrictions at “Level 3” and “Level 5” before the closure.

Nuisance tidal flooding is going to be an issue at Sewells Point later in the day on Friday, with minor-to-moderate flooding expected on Saturday.

Near major flooring of 6.5 feet will be possible in Duck, North Carolina.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore offered “trip planning tips” ahead of the storm.

Officials are anticipating that parts of North Carolina Highway 12 in the Outer Banks will be flooded. The National Park Service said it is not expecting its facilities and services to be closed at Cape Hatteras.

