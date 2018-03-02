Porter’s career-high lifts Old Dominion past FAU 69-64

NORFOLK (WAVY/AP) — Trey Porter scored a career-high 29 points, including a critical 3-point play with 52 seconds left, and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Old Dominion beat Florida Atlantic 69-64 on Thursday night.

Randy Haynes scored 16 points and Brandan Stith added 10 points with 11 rebounds for Old Dominion (23-6, 14-3 Conference USA).

Haynes hit two free throws to give the Monarchs an 11-point lead with fewer than five minutes to play, but Justin Massey hit three 3-pointers during a 13-4 spurt that trimmed FAU’s deficit to 63-61 with 75 seconds remaining. Porter’s 3-point play pushed the lead to five and B.J. Stith made 3 of 4 free throws to make it 69-61 with 10 seconds to go.

Massey led Florida Atlantic (12-17, 6-11) with 25 points and Ronald Delph scored 19 with 12 boards.

B.J. Stith and Ahmad Caver, who came in leading ODU in scoring at 14.7 points apiece, combined to score six points on 1-of-11 shooting.