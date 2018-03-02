Police: Man accused of punching, trying to slash person at 7-Eleven

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man they say attacked a person at a James City County 7-Eleven.

James City County officers were called to a 7-Eleven on Croaker Road Thursday morning, where witnesses had reported an assault.

Police say 31-year-old Terrence Levi Culley began punching the victim without being provoked. Culley reportedly knocked this person to the ground, took out a box cutter and began trying to slash them.

The victim was not slashed, but police say their clothes were cut.

Police say Culley left the scene in a black pickup truck. Officers tried to pull over the truck, but Culley refused to stop.

Culley was arrested a short time later and charged with maiming and evade and elude.

Police say the assault appeared to have been random, as Culley and the victim do not know each other. Culley reportedly indicated that he attacked this person because “he was wearing a vest.”

Culley is being held without bond at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.