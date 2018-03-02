Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” released 45 years ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Pink Floyd album “The Dark Side of the Moon” was released on this day 45 years ago.

Released on March 1, 1973, “Dark Side of the Moon” was the British band’s eighth studio album and featured songs like “Money,” “Us and Them,” and “Any Colour You Like.”

According to Spinditty.com, the songs on the concept album tell the tale of an unfulfilled life and the concepts that can lead to a person’s insanity.

In 2012, Rolling Stone Magazine named the album the 43rd greatest album of all time.

“It’s one of the best-produced rock albums ever, and “Money” may be the only Top 20 hit in 7/4 time,” the magazine wrote.

If you’re interested in purchasing the album, Amazon still sells the CD for $10.80 or if you’re feeling even more nostalgic, you can buy the vinyl for $26.14.