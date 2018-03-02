Officials: 1 dead after tree falls on truck in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead after officials say a tree fell on a truck in James City County.

Officials tell WAVY.com the incident happened on Newman Road around 12:50 p.m., when high winds blew a tree over. The tree fell on a construction truck that was hauling a trailer.

Spokesperson Steve Rubino said one person was killed and another person was trapped in the truck. Crews were working to rescue that person.

Dominion Energy Virginia crews responded to the scene because the tree also took out a power line.

VDOT has blocked traffic on Newman Rd between Riverview Rd and N Cove Rd in @JamesCityCounty due to an incident. Motorists should take an alternate route. — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) March 2, 2018

Newman Road has been closed around the scene, according to Rubino.

