Flight cancellations ‘mounting’ at ORF as winds increase in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport says it is experiencing “mounting” flight cancellations as an offshore system is impacting the East Coast.

An image shared on Twitter by the airport showed several departures and arrivals were cancelled.

The system — which is forecast to become a strong nor’easter — is expected to cause increasing wind gusts across the Hampton Roads region, with flooding possible in some locations.

Airport officials said in the tweet that travelers should confirm their flight’s status with their airline. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.