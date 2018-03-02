‘Norfolk 4’ could receive compensation through legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The “Norfolk Four” could soon get compensation after being falsely accused of rape and murder in 1997.

A proposed bill in the General Assembly would give the men more than $850,000 each.

Just last year, Governor Terry McAuliffe granted the men absolute pardons, ending a decades-long fight to clear their convictions, which were based on intimidating police interrogations.

The bill describes the numerous missteps investigators took trying to track down the victim’s killer.

DNA evidence eventually linked another man, Omar Ballard, to the crimes. He’s serving a life sentence.

The Senate bill has many more hurdles before it can pass.

If it does, the City of Norfolk would be required to pay the former sailors about $3,500,000.