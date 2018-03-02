Maritime teams join forces for search and rescue forum

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Maritime teams from state, local, and federal agencies came together this week for the 12th Steven Todd Dooley Search and Rescue Forum.

The event brings them together for training exercises, demos of new technology and lifesaving techniques.

“They’re all here today to learn the basic fundamentals of search and rescue, emergency response operations, and the biggest thing is networking,” said Bill Burket, who is the director of the Maritime Incident Response Team for the Port of Virginia.

Burket says 150 first responders from those 32 different agencies participated in the event that aims at getting the teams, that would respond to all types of water emergencies, to work as one.

He says that’s vital because we need to keep the waterways safe and clear for all the traffic that flows through the area.

“$88 billion of spending, which equates to $240 million a day, so if you interrupt any of that, you can see the impacts would be huge,” he said.

Peggy Britton, who is the chief of response for Sector Hampton Roads for the Coast Guard, says teamwork and knowing who you’re working with can make a huge difference during search and rescue missions.

“When you know the familiar face of that voice on the other end of the line, that makes a difference, especially to that family,” she said.

The forum ends on Friday but teams will be working throughout the night practicing search and rescue patterns.