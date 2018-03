NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Roanoke Avenue.

Fire department officials posted a photo to Twitter Friday that showed heavy smoke at the house. Dispatch told WAVY.com the fire was reported just after 11:30 a.m.

Crews are extremely busy city wide…working fire downtown and small brush fires & power lines down city wide please pay attention for responding crews & thank them if you see them out in public. — NN Firefighters (@NewportNews794) March 2, 2018

It is unclear whether anyone was home at the time. Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this story.