Fire crews battle brush fires in Guinea area of Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters have responded to four separate brush fires Friday evening in the Guinea area of Gloucester County.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue officials say about 75 to 80 acres of land are on fire. The call for the fires came in at 7:10 p.m.

Units from York County Fire and Safety and Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue are assisting.

Chief Meteorologist Don Slater says dry air and high winds brought on by the severe weather system dramatically increased the risk of fires breaking out in the area.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.