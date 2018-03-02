Cox’s Robinson is a star on the basketball court, and the football field

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Last weekend, Tayvion Robinson made one of the more memorable plays of his high school career. With only :05 seconds remaining in the Class 6 region semifinals, the junior guard sprinted the length of the court at Norfolk Scope, and dropped in the game-winning layup, giving Cox High School a one-point win over Oscar Smith.

To add a little poetic justice, Robinson’s layup ended Oscar Smith’s season, only a few months after the Tigers ended Robinson’s football season.

Last fall, Oscar Smith held off an upset-minded Cox team in overtime to advance in the playoffs. “I went into that game (the playoff basketball game) not wanting to lose to the same team twice,” said Robinson, who’s emerged as a star for both the Falcons’ football and basketball teams.

“It’s amazing,” Robinson said of the buzzer-beating win. “We got our first region (tournament) win ever, and we get a state tournament berth. To step up for my team and make that basket was amazing.”

Robinson’s aerobatic feet is nothing new to anyone who’s watched him since his freshman days. A star defensive back and wide receiver, Robinson already has 11 division I offers, which include powerhouses Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee, along with Virginia and Virginia Tech.

“He’s a versatile athlete,” said Cox football coach Bill Stachowski. “He’s got all the intangibles that all college coaches are looking for.”

Robinson’s Falcons went on to upset top-seed Western Branch in the Class 6 Region championship on Tuesday night, and now are looking for a historic finish to their season.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason,” said Robinson, who’s team will face Franklin County in the Class 6 state quarterfinals. “That shot happened for a reason, us getting here happened for a reason, I feel like we’re destined for something.”