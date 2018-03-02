Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Performs for 2,000 Students

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of Hampton Roads students piled up in Chrysler Hall to see world renowned dance troupe, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater perform a few of their signature pieces on Friday.

The company was brought in by the Virginia Arts Festival, who’s goal is to expose more children in Hampton Roads to fine arts. This is a mission the dance company is passionate about as well.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will be performing all weekend Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4.

