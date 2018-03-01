Localities react to threat of tidal flooding

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With high winds expected to bring minor to moderate tidal flooding to the area, the City of Portsmouth says it’s opening the Middle Street Parking Garage for city residents to safely store their vehicles.

Residents can park their vehicles on the second floor of the garage starting Thursday at 5 p.m. through Sunday at noon.

Chief Meteorologist Don Slater says rain should move out of the area Thursday night, but sustained winds around 30 mph and gusts of more than 50 mph could contribute to the tidal flooding.

Dare County Public Schools is taking safety precautions and has decided to close schools on Friday. It will be an optional work day for staff.

Due to extreme wind speeds and the possibility of flooding, DCS will be closed tomorrow, March 2, for all students with an optional Teacher Workday for staff. #daretolearn — Dare County Public Schools (@Daretolearn_DCS) March 1, 2018

