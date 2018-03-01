Va. Beach to install buzzer entry systems in all public schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to increase school security, Virginia Beach City Public Schools is set to install buzzer security systems at all of its schools starting this summer.

The system is already in place at five of the 82 schools in the district, according to Lauren Nolasco, communications director for Virginia Beach Public Schools.

The decision comes as school systems across the country grapple with issue of security following the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Nolasco says the project will cost $282,000 and is being funded through reversion funds and remaining year-end money.

On Tuesday night, students and parents urged the district’s school board to add even more security measures, such as metal detectors at every entrance and frequent active shooter drills and gun violence prevention classes.