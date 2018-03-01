The Tooth Fairy was stingy in 2017, reports say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tooth Fairy’s pockets weren’t as deep in 2017. And that, some say, could signal another recession.

Delta Dental said the average payout for a baby tooth went to $4.13, a drop slightly more than 50 cents. For the past 20 years, the Tooth Fairy Index has compared the health of the S&P 500 to the survey results.

Most years, when the Tooth Fairy leaves more, the S&P 500 is up. The last time there was a drop in the Tooth Fairy Index was 2007 — just before the Great Recession.

Tom Potiowsky, the director of the Northwest Economic Research Center at PSU, said the Tooth Fairy Index “really doesn’t lead where the stock market is going. We have to, in a sense, wait until we see what happens.”

Kids in western states averaged the most in the US for losing their first tooth, getting almost $7. More than 70% of kids between 6 and 12 believe in the Tooth Fairy.