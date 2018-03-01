Suspect shot, killed by police after chase on I-64 in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of Interstate 64 in Henrico County is shut down due to a fatal police-involved shooting.

Police cruisers are lining the interstate near the Airport Drive exit. All eastbound and westbound lanes between Airport Drive (mile marker 197) and I-295 (mile marker 200) are closed. The on-ramps to I-64 east and west at these locations are also closed.

A law enforcement source said officers from multiple jurisdictions were chasing a “violent suspect” and that chase ended on I-64. According to state police, the suspect exited his vehicle armed with a weapon.

Police shot the suspect and he died at the scene; it’s unclear what prompted the chase. No officers were injured in the incident.

Drivers can use I-295 as a detour.

