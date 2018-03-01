Security camera helps police nab suspect in Dare County break-ins

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Duck Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to recent break-ins and thefts from homes in the area, thanks to home security technology.

An internet-based home camera system was able to capture an image of 52-year-old Jerome Jay Nichols, of Grandy, North Carolina, as he broke into a home and stole thousand of dollars worth of high-end audio-visual equipment, according to police.

Police say Nichols was able to disable the camera, but not before it captured his photo and transmitted it to the homeowner, who was nearly 400 miles away at the time of the burglary.

Duck officers then teamed with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant on a storage unit and moving truck rented by Nichols, in which they found various electronics reported stolen from homes in Duck and Southern Shores.

Nichols is charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny. Police say more felony charges will be filed by the Duck Police Department, Southern Shores Police Department and the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.