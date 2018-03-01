Sailor faces sentencing for threatening local bases, ships

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sailor is facing sentencing Thursday for sending bomb threats to local military bases and ships.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Allante Arrington admitted to making six bomb threats toward Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and three locally based ships — USS Gunston Hall, USS Oak Hill and USS Whidbey Island.

The bases and ships received the threats over the course of several hours. Arrington was assigned to the USS Oak Hill at the time.

Arrington used a cell phone to anonymously call the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Regional Dispatch Center several times in August. Court records show the first of threats was called in around 6 a.m., and that the caller told dispatchers “three bombs will go off on base at 0930.”

All of the threats were cleared by that afternoon, and the bases resumed normal operations. Arrington was later arrested and charged with six counts of maliciously conveying false information.

Arrington faces up to 10 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. Look for updates on the hearing later today.