Police investigating threat made toward Salem Middle School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A threatening social media post made toward Salem Middle School is under police investigation, according to Virginia Beach Public Schools officials.

Salem Middle’s principal, James Smith, sent this message to parents Thursday night:

Good evening parents – This is Dr. Smith, principal of Salem Middle School. I’m calling to let you know that police are currently investigating a social media post that referenced violence against our school. As we have seen in the past, police are quick to identify and charge suspects in cases like this. In addition, students who make a threat – even as a joke- face disciplinary action at school. Please take a moment tonight to remind your children to report any safety concerns they may hear about to you, to teachers or administrators here at school. Police and staff will remain vigilant throughout the day tomorrow to ensure your child’s safety at school. Thank you for your continued support of Salem Middle School. I look forward to seeing your child in class tomorrow.

More than 20 threats have been made in recent weeks in the Virginia Beach district alone, with 11 students arrested — many of those middle schoolers.

The threats and other concerns about school security have prompted students and others to speak out about improving safety. Suggestions include metal detectors at every entrance, frequent active shooter drills, gun violence prevention classes and gunfire detection systems. Virginia Beach Schools recently announced they’ll add buzzer systems to all schools starting this summer. They’re currently in place at five of the district’s 82 schools.

Virginia Beach also recently held a press conference with the city’s top law enforcement officials to denounce the threats.

