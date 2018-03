PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is Baby Girl. She’s a 6-year-old Pomeranian mix from the Chesapeake Humane Society. She allergic to fleas, so she had a tough time when she first got to the shelter, but she’s doing a lot better and her coat is growing back nicely and she’s in great health.

If you’d like to make Baby Girl a part of your family… get in touch with the folks at Chesapeake Humane Society at (757) 546-5355 or visit them at ChesapeakeHumane.org