ODU honors Super Bowl champion Rick Lovato

NORFOLK (WAVY) — What a ride it’s been for former Old Dominion long-snapper Rick Lovato. After bouncing around the NFL, Lovato has found a home in Philadelphia with the Eagles. Lovato started every game for Philadelphia and he became the first former ODU football player to win the Super Bowl when the Eagles upset the New England Patriots last month.

On Thursday night during the Monarchs basketball game against FAU, Old Dominion honored its Lombardi trophy winner and it was like a rock star was in town as hundreds of fans lined up to get Lovato’s autograph and a picture.

“It means everything,” Lovato said. “To be able to do this for this University, everyone that goes here, the staff, my coaches and everyone who has been here and been through here, who follow my story, it really is cool to represent ODU and be that first Monarch to play in the NFL, to play in a playoff game, to play in a Super Bowl and win a Super Bowl, it really is an honor and a blessing.”

Also on hand, Lovato’s college roommate, Taylor Heinicke of the Houston Texans.

“Just to see him keep progressing and finally make it to the Super Bowl and win and beat the Patriots it was awesome,” Heinicke said. ” I know how much he wanted to play in the NFL and how hard he has been working for it. It was cool and we are all proud of him.”

Lovato has one more left on his contract with the Eagles. He hopes to sign a contract extension.