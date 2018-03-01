Norfolk school bus driver charged in alleged assault incident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk school bus driver is facing charges in an alleged assault of two juveniles and two adults that police say happened last week.

Norfolk police say 36-year-old Crystal Skinner was arrested for an incident that happened Feb. 22 on St. Paul Street.

Officers responding to the scene found four victims — ages 12, 13, 28 and 51 — who said they were assault by Skinner and three juveniles.

All four were treated for injuries considered not life-threatening.

Police said an investigation into the other three alleged suspects. Skinner was arrested the next day, and is faced with multiple charges:

Malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance or agent Two counts of assault by mob Conspiracy to commit a felony Four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor



A spokesperson with Norfolk Public Schools confirmed Skinner has been employed with the district as a school bus driver since Nov. 12, 2013. Skinner is being placed on administrative leave.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.