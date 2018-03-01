MEAC responds to allegations of ‘vindictive’ sanctions against Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) have responded to allegations that the conference is punishing Hampton University for its decision to join the Big South Conference.

The MEAC said in a statement Wednesday that Hampton failed to honor its obligations by missing a July 1, 2017 deadline to let the conference know of its intentions to leave.

Hampton officials acknowledged last week that it missed the deadline — claiming they missed the deadline because they were talking to several other conferences about potential membership.

Hampton accused the MEAC of imposing “vindictive” sanctions and “unreasonable demands” for its decision to leave. The university announced in November it would leaving the MEAC, joining three other Virginia schools in the Big South: Liberty, Longwood and Radford.

Hampton said the MEAC’s demands would bar student-athletes of the chance to receive weekly accolades like “Player of the Week” as well as the chance to play in a bowl game. The sanctions include:

Playing a full 2018 football schedule against MEAC teams as a non-conference school. As a non-conference institution, Hampton would not be eligible for Conference championships, MEAC postseason games and accolades. Playing a full MEAC football schedule for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons, unless the scheduled MEAC schools agree not to play. Hampton would be ineligible for any MEAC revenue distribution after their departure from the conference on June 30, 2018. A fine for violating the conference’s bylaws.



The MEAC argued in Wednesday’s statement that the “consequences” Hampton is facing are in the conference bylaws.

There is and can be no dispute Hampton is aware of the proper way to make the withdrawal. There is and can be no dispute that other schools have withdrawn from the MEAC—in accordance with the Constitution and Bylaws of the conference—with no dispute or friction because they followed the rules.

