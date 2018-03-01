In The Kitchen: Ground Pork and Ham Terrine Sandwich

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Dane Tomaszewski from Venture Kitchen & Bar in Hampton is a chef who takes chances in the kitchen and the results are amazing. In honor of Hampton Restaurant Week, Dane made Ground Pork and Ham Terrine Sandwich, which is an homage to the Spamwich. His creation was one of the most interesting and tasty dishes we have featured in our kitchen in a long time.

Venture Kitchen & Bar

9 E Queens Way

Downtown Hampton

Phone: (757) 325-8868

VentureKitchenAndBar.com

Hampton Restaurant Week

March 4 through March 10

15 Participating Restaurants

Menus and more:

VisitHampton.com/RestaurantWeek

