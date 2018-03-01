In The Kitchen: Ground Pork and Ham Terrine Sandwich

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Dane Tomaszewski from Venture Kitchen & Bar in Hampton is a chef who takes chances in the kitchen and the results are amazing. In honor of Hampton Restaurant Week, Dane made Ground Pork and Ham Terrine Sandwich, which is an homage to the Spamwich. His creation was one of the most interesting and tasty dishes we have featured in our kitchen in a long time.
Venture Kitchen & Bar
9 E Queens Way
Downtown Hampton
Phone: (757) 325-8868
VentureKitchenAndBar.com
Hampton Restaurant Week
March 4 through March 10
15 Participating Restaurants
Menus and more:
VisitHampton.com/RestaurantWeek
