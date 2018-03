PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s I Am Hampton Roads likes his blue suede shoes. He lives on the Eastern Shore and is a local performer who has gained national attention as an Elvis tribute artist. He was actually one of the skydiving Elvises in the 1992 movie, “Honeymoon in Vegas.”

On a tip from our music director Kyle Bloom, Kerri and Craig Marble headed to Onancock to meet Clarence Giddins, better known as “Black Elvis.”