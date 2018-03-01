Hampton U. announces actions taken following criticism

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University has released new information about actions it’s taking to resolve issues on campus.

Much of it includes meetings conducted with students over the last week. Students brought their concerns to the school in a town hall toward the end of February.

At that fiery town hall, students said problems from mold to safety to sexual assault reporting needed to be addressed.

On the issue of sexual assault, the school hosted a series of meetings with student leaders. It was a chance for them to voice concerns and suggestions.

Students complained of mold and mildew in residences, which led to the the university contracting an independent firm, Chesapeake’s Atlantic Environmental Companies, to help inspect every residence hall.

On the issue of food, there are now students who are working with the cafeteria staff to create a “Food Services Working Group.” They will meet once a month.

In a gathering last week, students suggested changes like adjusting dinner meal hours and preparing larger amounts of food.

