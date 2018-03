NORFOLK (WAVY) – In what felt like a championship atmosphere, Hampton did just enough to edge rival Norfolk State 74-71 and earn a share of the MEAC regular season championship. Kalin Fisher scored a game-high 23 points for the Pirates (17-14, 12-4 Mid Eastern Athletic Conference), while Malique Trent-Street added a double-double (19 points and 10 rebounds).

For the Spartans (13-18, 11-5 MEAC), Steven Whitley poured in a career high 27 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.