Fire crews investigating reported substance exposure at Sentara Norfolk General

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are investigating a reported exposure to an unknown substance at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The hospital deployed decontamination protocols “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Sentara spokesperson Peter Sengenberger, and briefly stopped accepting new patients to the emergency room.

Fire officials haven’t released details about what the substance may be.

The hospital wasn’t evacuated and Sentara has resumed accepting patients into the emergency room.

