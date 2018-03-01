Creature Feature: Chesapeake Animal Services

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Animal Services is an adoption facility that also houses the animal control unit for the city. Strays, seizures and surrenders fill their kennels. Dyanna Uchiek, the Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator, helped to spearhead an unconventional program with veterinarians that is clearing the shelters.

Three local vet’s offices now foster animals in need of forever homes. Barker Animal Hospital, Centerville Animal Hospital and PetSmart at Landstown Commons are all on board. The dogs and cats that have been fostered in this fashion were all adopted quickly. As a result, Chesapeake Animal Services is hoping to expand the number of veterinarians in the program and serve as a model for other cities around Hampton Roads. Recently, they received a grant to help offset some of the cost for the fostered animal’s care. However, up until now, all of it has been done on a pro bono basis.

Chesapeake Animal Services is also looking for home fosters, volunteers and of course, adopters. For addition information visit, click here.