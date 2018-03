VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned a chief deputy in the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been fired.

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office tells says Scott Vachris mishandled a criminal case.

That case is still pending and there are motions set for Monday, March 5.

10 On Your Side will be in court Monday to get you the latest information on this case.