Bus driver fired after video appears to show him lighting crack pipe

ROUND ROCK, Tx. (KXAN) — Video of a bus driver for AGE of Central Texas lighting up what appears to be a crack pipe is under review by police.

A KXAN viewer recorded the video of the bus driver as he was waiting at a stop light at US 79 and Mays Street in Round Rock. In the video, you can see the bus driver holding the pipe and using a lighter to light it.

As the person records the driver, the driver actually notices and makes eye contact with the camera as the light changes and the bus driver drives away.

A spokesperson for the AGE of Central Texas says they found out about the video when it was posted on social media Tuesday night. Rob Faubion, the director of marketing and communications for the agency, says when they found out, the driver was immediately fired.

“This was an isolated event by a single individual and the incident in no way reflects our mission and our value of AGE of Central Texas,” Faubion says. There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Faubion says they immediately reported the incident to the Round Rock Police Department, which is currently investigating. Faubion says they’re thankful the person posted the video because then they were able to react quickly.

Faubion says the driver’s job was to transport seniors to and from AGE’s Adult Day Center in Round Rock. The driver would also be assigned to other duties at the center throughout the day. The facility is licensed to serve 37 people at a time, however, Faubion says not all of their clients use the bus service.

The agency requires background checks during the hiring process. Background checks are also required by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which regulates organizations that work with seniors and people with disabilities. Per HHS code, no one with any prior convictions can work directly with clients of an adult day center.

“Because we’re serving a vulnerable population within our community, we want to make sure that the clients that we serve are safe at all times,” Faubion says. “There are times when somebody does slip through the cracks.”

Faubion says this is the first time in the non-profit’s 33 years of operation that something like this has happened with an employee.