Body of missing Middlesex Co. mother identified; Case now a homicide

NOTE: Authorities provide an update after the body of missing mother TerriLynn St. John was found.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway after authorities say the body of a missing mother was found in Middlesex County.

Major Michael Sampson of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference Thursday that a body was found around 9 a.m. — about one mile from where 23-year-old TerriLynn St. John disappeared earlier this week.

The body was later identified as St. John. Sampson said the case is now being considered a homicide.

Sampson said 23-year-old Alvin Keyser was arrested and is being held in connection to the case. Detectives are continuing to interview Keyser.

St. John had been last seen early Tuesday morning at her home on Mill Wharf Road in Wake. St. John’s sister, Maggie St. John, said they found her shoes, broken jewelry and her phone in the yard.

Detectives said earlier in the week that four people of interest, including St. John’s boyfriend.

Sampson said Thursday that Keyser and St. John knew each other.

