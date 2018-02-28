William & Mary hopes to make history in CAA Tournament, opens with Towson

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Tony Shaver has heard it over the past 15 years, ever since he took over the William & Mary basketball program. His players have been hearing it ever since they put on a Tribe jersey. One of just four original Division I programs never to have made the NCAA tournament, William & Mary is out to erase that title this weekend at the CAA Tournament in Charleston.

“We embrace it,” said senior guard David Cohn. “Down in the locker room, there’s a thing written, ‘CAA Champs, 2018,’ with a check mark next to it.

“We’ll check it off when we get back.”

Cohn is the heart and soul of a Tribe offense that averages 85 points per game, which is the best in the league. Just last weekend, Cohn capped his career at Kaplan arena with a bang, scoring a career-high 30 points, and dishing out nine assists in an upset 114-104 win of the regular season champions from Charleston.

Cohn, who set school records for career assists and assists in a season, also surpassed the 1,000-point, and 500-assist plateau.

“He’s everything for the team,” said fellow senior Connor Burchfield, who’s received a number of those assists as the top three-point shooter in the nation. “(David Cohn) is our leader. Emotionally, he’s our catalyst. He gets a lot of things going.”

Cohn believes the previous teams’ short-comings are not this team’s to bare, and feels this year’s team has just as good a chance as any to hoist that historic banner.